A Jessup woman has been arrested after police said she fired multiple shots at her boyfriend at their Jessup home during an argument.
Sherrie Leigh Wilcox, 37, of Jessup was arrested Monday night and has been charged with attempted second degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, first- and second-degree assault and other related charges, according to an Anne Arundel County Police report.
At about 11 p.m. county police responded to a report of shots fired. The man told police that Wilcox fired her gun twice “in his direction” and he used a bookshelf to blockade a bedroom door that was separating him from her, according to a police report.
Wilcox continued to fire at the door four to five more times, police said. Wilcox used a pistol, but police did not specify the make or model of the gun.
Upon arrival, police told the boyfriend to climb out the second-story window to leave the residence, according a police report.
The victim told police that the couple had been fighting, and Wilcox had been drinking alcohol.