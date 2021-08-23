White supremacist prison gang leader found guilty of murder for stabbing death of Jessup inmate

Two members of the Aryan Brotherhood, a national neo-Nazi prison gang that’s led by Leissler in Maryland, stabbed and cut O’Sullivan 54 times in the hallway of Jessup Correctional Institution. The attack was in retaliation for an assault on one of their members at Roxbury Correctional Institution in Hagerstown. O’Sullivan was an high-ranking member of rival gang Dead Man Inc., and his murder a message not to mess with the Aryan Brotherhood.