A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder after allegedly shooting an Anne Arundel County police detective and killing another man, authorities said Friday.
Joseph Robert Mitchell Willis, 22, of Pasadena was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after authorities closed several schools in the area and shut down the neighborhood he was eventually found in.
Police said Willis killed Christopher Lawrence Jones, 44, in the 600 block of Newfield Rd in Glen Burnie. While detectives were investigating Jones’ killing, police said they pulled Willis over in a stolen vehicle during a traffic stop hours. Willis then opened fire on a detective before fleeing.
Police chased Willis into the Stoney Beach neighborhood off Hilltop Road where authorities said Willis shot his gun at another detective.
Both detectives are said to be in stable condition, police said.
There was no attorney listed for Willis in online court records Friday.