Annapolis fire investigators looking for suspects in two arson fires

Annapolis fire investigators are searching for clues that will lead them to suspects who they say intentionally set ablaze an oyster boat and a car Sunday morning, the city’s fire department announced Monday.
The incidents occurred roughly five hours and three miles apart, but at this time investigators do not believe the arson fires are related, said Capt. Bud Zapata, a fire department spokesman.
In each case firefighters quickly responded to the scene and put out the flames in less than 10 minutes, Zapata said. But investigators quickly determined the fires were intentionally set and proclaimed them to be arson.
“We have no leads right now,” Zapata said, adding that the department implores anyone with information to come forward.
Firefighters responded shortly before 6 a.m. to the 700 block of Second Street after someone called about a boat fire, according to the department.
At the scene, Zapata said firefighters found an approximately 40-foot oyster boat on fire. The boat was on land and six firefighters controlled the fire in about five minutes.
Around 11 a.m., someone called about a car fire in the 2000 block of West Street, according to the department.
Zapata said three firefighters found a white sedan on fire and controlled the fire in about 10 minutes.
In both cases, Zapata said investigators were working on establishing a monetary estimate for the amount of damage caused.
Anyone with information about either of the fires can call investigators with the department’s Fire and Explosives Service Unit at 410-263-7975, option 3.