Video shows Anne Arundel police hitting Arnold stabbing suspect with car before arresting him

The video shows Buffington in an orange hoodie and dark pants walking backward down the sidewalk near Kindercare at Arnold, a preschool and early childhood development center. Buffington, who is wearing a mask and holding what looks like a plastic bag, has his right arm outstretched when he is surrounded by at least three police officers. It is unclear if he had anything else in his hands. Police were apprehending Buffington as he was suspected in a stabbing along the 100 block of Campus Green Drive, police said.