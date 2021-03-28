Man throws himself into a car in Arnold, stabs passenger then fights arrest, Anne Arundel police say

Anne Arundel police said they used tasers and a vehicle to knock down a 30-year-old man Saturday afternoon after he threw himself at a car in Arnold and then stabbed a passenger who got out to confronted him.
Theodore James Buffington was charged with attempted murder, assault, and resisting arrest and other charges after he allegedly fought with police officers — at one point pulling taser barbs off himself and threatening police with a knife.
A woman and her 20-year-old son told police they were driving in the 100 block of Campus Green Drive about 3:45 p.m. when they came upon a man, later identified as Buffington, standing in the roadway refusing to move.
The woman said she stopped her car only to see Buffington throw himself at the car, breaking the driver’s side mirror. The man then began yelling that the woman hit him with her car.
As the woman called 911, her son got out and confronted the man. Buffington allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed the young man.
Seeing the incident, the woman’s husband came out of a nearby home to find the victim bleeding, police said. Buffington then stabbed the young man again.
After seeing the second stabbing, the woman’s husband ran to retrieve a legally owned firearm from the home, police said. By then, Buffington had left the neighborhood and walking on nearby Jones Station Road.
Officers confronted Buffington near College Parkway and Peninsula Farm Road, a short distance from the incident.
Police said he had a knife with a 6-inch blade in a sheath on his hip and what appeared to be bloodstains on his shirt.
When officers ordered Buffington to get on the ground and surrender he refused and police said they used a taser in an attempt to subdue him.
While the man fell, police said he immediately stood back up, pulled the taser prongs off and drew his knife and threatened officers.
An officer driving up to the scene saw what was happening and used his vehicle to strike Buffington, disarming him and knocking him to the ground, police said.
Officers tried again to arrest Buffington, but he continued to fight. Police said they tased him a second time and eventually took him into custody.
Buffington was treated for his injuries and currently is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bail.
The stabbing victim is being treated at an area trauma center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police said they don’t know why Buffington stopped the car or stabbed the passenger.
It is the second time Buffington has been charged with resisting arrest after an alleged assault this year. In February, he was released on his own recognizance after being charged with second-degree assault, trespassing and resisting arrest.
Eastern District detectives are investigating the case and asked that anyone with information call 410-222-6145 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.