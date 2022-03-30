Police: Pedestrian, 33, killed in Arnold crash

An Arnold man was declared dead Tuesday night after he was hit by a vehicle while walking in the roadway, according to police.

Eric Crawford, 33, was struck by a 2012 Nissan Versa after 10 p.m. Tuesday, around the time Anne Arundel County Police were called to the 1200 block of Ritchie Highway for a complaint about a pedestrian walking in the northbound section of the roadway, according to a news release from the police department. He was declared dead at the scene, near Severna Park Golf Center.

Advertisement

Police said Crawford was “wearing dark, non-reflective clothing,” and they believe pedestrian error led to him being struck by the car, which was operated by Christopher Broughton, 57 of Glen Burnie.

Broughton was not injured, police said. No charges have been filed.

Advertisement

Police are still investigating the crash, and those with information on the incident are asked to call 410-222-8573 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.