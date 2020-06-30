Armed person believed to be in Odenton apartment, Anne Arundel police say

Officers have closed the area around an Odenton apartment building as they investigate an armed person who is believed to be inside a residence, Anne Arundel County police said.
Police asked other residents to evacuate the building in the 8300 block of Telegraph Road or to shelter in their apartments, the police department said in a Tweet.
As of 10 a.m., officers had the area around the building shut down, police said.
Police encourage everyone to avoid the area.
The apartment building appears to be just a few blocks from the police department’s Western District Station, which is also located on Telegraph Road.
