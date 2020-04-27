Anne Arundel police looking for two people who robbed Linthicum 7-11

Anne Arundel County police responded to an armed robbery at a Linthicum 7-11 Monday morning and are looking for the suspects.
Officers responded to an armed robbery around 2:55 a.m. to the store at 1595 W. Nursery Road, police said. A store employee told police two suspects entered the store, implied they had a handgun and demanded money and cigarettes then fled.
No one was injured, police said. Police described the suspects as a white male and a black male, both wearing dark clothing and ask anyone with information about the suspect or incident to contact the Robbery Unit 410-222-4720