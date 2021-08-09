Three arrested in Glen Burnie after police say they refused to pay a fare, pointed gun at driver

Two men and a teenager were arrested after a woman said one of them pulled a gun on her when she requested her fare for driving them from Baltimore to Glen Burnie Sunday morning.
At around 9:15 a.m., Anne Arundel officers responded to the 7800 block of Burton Court for an armed robbery of a citizen that just occurred. The victim said she had given three a ride to the location from Baltimore City for cash.
When they arrived at the destination and she asked for the money, one of the men pulled out a black handgun and pointed it at her. The victim fled the area and called 911.
Officers located and identified all three suspects. A 17-year-old, whose name police withheld, was arrested after police said the teen had 17 small plastic containers of 5.86 grams of suspected crack cocaine.
Malik Myers, 21, of Baltimore, was arrested and charged with drug-related offenses after police said he had 30 small plastic containers containing 12.07 grams of suspected crack cocaine, one suboxone pill and 4.61 grams of suspected marijuana. Myers was released on his own recognizance.
Keiontay Washington, 21, of Odenton, was arrested after police said he had a Sig Sauer P229 modified w/ .357 caliber barrel loaded with .9mm ammo. He was charged with eight gun-related misdemeanors and released on his own recognizance.
Neither had attorneys listed in online court records.