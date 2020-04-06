Annapolis man arrested for armed robbery, police say

An Annapolis man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint during a car sale Saturday afternoon, police said.
Dametres Marekoe Short, 29, of Newtowne Drive, was charged with armed robbery, assault and having a handgun in his vehicle, among other offenses, according to online court records.
He is being held without bond at the Jennifer Road Detention Center, pending a judge’s review Monday. Short does not have an attorney listed in online court records.
A man told officers he met Short in the 1700 block of Forest Drive to buy a vehicle, police said. But the man said Short pulled out a handgun and stole money from him.
Police said the man was following Short down the road around 3:30 p.m. when officers encountered two vehicles involved in an apparent road rage incident.
Short ran away from the officers who approached their vehicles, police said. He was apprehended in the area of Newtowne Drive and Skippers Lane.