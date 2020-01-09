Annapolis police say they have charged a Glen Burnie man with armed robbery after searching his apartment and discovering a purse stolen from a woman Tuesday night along Boucher Avenue.
It was not originally believed that the assailant was armed. But Sgt. Amy Miguez, police spokeswoman, said Thursday that the woman who was allegedly confronted and robbed told officers the masked man put his hand in his pocket as they struggled over her bag, making the woman believe he had a gun.
Troy Bynum, 30, of the 7000 block of Nolpark Ct., has been charged with robbery and armed robbery, first- and second-degree assault, theft and malicious destruction of property, according to online court records.
He was ordered held without bond and remains in custody at the Jennifer Road Detention Center. Bynum does not have an attorney listed in online records.
Officers responded around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday to the 1200 block of Boucher Avenue — near a host of townhouses and condominiums on Spa Creek and Hawkins Cove — for reports of a robbery.
Police said they met with a woman, who explained a man wearing a black mask that covered all but his eyes approached her and demanded she hand over her bag. The woman refused and a struggle ensued, according to police.
Miguez said the woman told officers that during the struggle the assailant reached into his pocket as if he were going to retrieve a gun. The woman never saw a gun and police never found one, but the charge of armed robbery only requires that a weapon is implied, Miguez explained.
Police said the suspect shoved the woman down and ran off with her tote bag. The woman, Miguez said, sustained scrapes to her hands from the struggle and being knocked to the ground.
Officers tracked the suspect to an apartment in the 900 block of President Street — which is in the Harbour House public housing community — and found Bynum inside. He had an open warrant for his arrest for stealing a credit card and using it to make purchases, so officers arrested him.
Police applied for and obtained a warrant to search the Harbour House apartment where they found Bynum. Inside, Miguez said, they found a black trash bag that witnesses told police Bynum carried in.
Officers found the woman’s phone and her gray tote bag in the trash bag, Miguez said. They confirmed this belonged to her because they located her red wallet, complete with her driver’s license and credit cards.
Officers also found two black masks consistent with the mask the woman described her assailant was wearing, Miguez said.