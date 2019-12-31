Seven assailants, three of whom were armed with guns, robbed a man at gunpoint Monday night, beat him and stole his car near a Boys and Girls Club in Annapolis, police said.
A man told police he was sitting in a parked car with a woman in the 200 block of Croll Drive around 7 p.m. when seven men approached and surrounded his vehicle, Annapolis police said.
Two of the assailants were armed with handguns, while another was wielding a shotgun, the man told police.
Police said the robbers ordered the woman to get out of the car, and then the man.
The assailants rifled through the man’s pockets and began beating him, police said.
Despite sustaining several injuries, according to police, the man was able to run to a nearby residence for help.
The woman was not injured, police said.
As he fled, he told police he saw one of his assailants enter his vehicle.
By the time officers arrived, the vehicle was gone, police said.
Police said they found the vehicle abandoned less than half a mile away, on Mini Court.
Officers searched for suspects, but could not find any of the seven assailants, police said.
Anybody with information about the alleged robbery can leave an anonymous tip for authorities at 1-866-7LOCKUP. They can also call Annapolis police directly at 410-280-2583.