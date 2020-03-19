Man arrested, charged with cutting copper from vacant Crownsville Wawa, police say

A Crownsville man was arrested early Thursday morning after police said he was caught cutting copper from the vacant Wawa on Generals Highway.
Anthony Michael Roney, 33, of Claire Road, has been charged with four counts related to burglary and one count of malicious destruction of property, according to online court records.
Roney was released on his own recognizance and does not have an attorney listed in online records.
Officers responded around 5 a.m. to the unoccupied convenience store at 1029 Generals Highway for an intruder alarm.
Police said they saw a man inside the store, surrounded the building and told the intruder to come out.
When the intruder did not obey officers’ commands, police said they sent in the K-9 unit and took the man into custody.
The man sustained minor injuries, which were treated on the scene by the fire department, according to police. The man refused further medical treatment.
Police said the man had on him “burglary tools,” which he had been using to cut copper inside.