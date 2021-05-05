Hanover man arrested after drawing knife on Anne Arundel County sheriff’s deputy serving warrant

The sheriff’s office said the deputies attempted to calm Peart and deescalate the situation when they reopened his bedroom door but Peart picked up a sheathed knife and moved toward the deputies while struggling to removing the knife. Sgt. Matthew Beall, a seven-year veteran, tased Peart after he failed to follow commands to stop. Another deputy disarmed Peart after he was tased and took him into custody after a short struggle.