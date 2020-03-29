Anne Arundel police sergeant arrested, charged with assault after domestic incident in Odenton, police say

A 24-year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Police Department, a sergeant was arrested and charged after police said a domestic assault occurred on Saturday.
Jeffrey Morgan, currently assigned to the Bureau of Patrol, has been charged with second-degree assault and is currently suspended without police power, according to Anne Arundel County police.
At about 11:50 p.m., county officers responded to the 500 block of Maple Ridge Lane in Odenton for a domestic assault. The victim advised Morgan physically assaulted her during an argument, police said.
While officers were conducting their investigation they learned that there may have been a previously unreported domestic assault involving Morgan and the victim in January of this year, police said.
The victim in the case did not require medical attention.
Morgan didn’t have an attorney listed in online court records. He was released on his own recognizance, court records state.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the TipLine 410-222-4700.