Glen Burnie man arrested after police say he kicked, head-butted and spat at officers during DUI traffic stop

A Glen Burnie man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and head-butting an officer during a traffic stop Sunday morning, police said.
An Anne Arundel County police officer pulled over Walter Reyes-Chagon, 32, around 1 a.m. after witnessing him jump a median near Second Avenue while driving north on Ritchie Highway.
Reyes-Chagon showed signs of “extreme impairment” and, while attempting to place him in the back of the police cruiser, kicked an officer, head-butted another officer and spat on a third officer, police said.
Reyes-Chagon was then placed in a “WRAP” restraint harness around his chest and legs to “immobilize the suspect and reduce the possibility of injury,” police said.
He was charged with assault, interfering with arrest and destruction of property. Reyes-Chagon was released on recognizance. He does not have attorney listed on online court records as of Monday. The Anne Arundel County public defense officer said Monday he has not applied for representation from a public defender.