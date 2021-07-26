Anne Arundel police: Columbia man charged with DUI after striking police car, which spun and crashed into second cruiser

Officers were in the area of Route 100 at Waterford Road in Pasadena around 12:35 a.m. investigating a fatal car crash when Jonathan Wei Ming Oughton, driving the Nissan, crashed into an unoccupied police car that had its overhead lights activated, Anne Arundel County police said. The vehicle with its overhead lights on then struck another police car, causing officers to jump out of the way to avoid being injured.