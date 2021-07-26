Anne Arundel police: Columbia man charged with DUI after striking police car, which spun and crashed into second cruiser

Anne Arundel County Police officers dove out of the way of a crashing car Sunday morning when a gray Nissan Pathfinder struck a police cruiser that spun and hit another police car.
Officers were in the area of Route 100 at Waterford Road in Pasadena around 12:35 a.m. investigating a fatal car crash when Jonathan Wei Ming Oughton, driving the Nissan, crashed into an unoccupied police car that had its overhead lights activated, Anne Arundel County police said. The vehicle with its overhead lights on then struck another police car, causing officers to jump out of the way to avoid being injured.
Oughton, 42, of Columbia, was charged with driving under the influence and traffic offenses, police said. Online court records show Oughton was charged with failing to follow a reasonable and lawful order. He was released on recognizance Sunday. It is not immediately clear if he has legal representation.