xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Anne Arundel County Police: Baltimore man charged with attempted murder for seriously injuring victim in October shooting

Lilly Price
By
Capital Gazette
Nov 15, 2021 3:23 PM

Anne Arundel County police arrested a Baltimore man Friday and charged him with attempted murder for a shooting in Linthicum on Oct. 23 that caused a man to be seriously injured.

Juan Pablo Garcia Rodas, 29, did not have charges in online court records Monday. Police said they recovered evidence during search warrants that led to Rodas’ arrest.

Advertisement

The shooting occurred around 8 a.m. Oct. 23 in the 1000 block of West Nursery Road in Linthicum.

Officers responded to a fight and discovered an adult man laying outside with multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics transported the man, who was in serious condition, to a local trauma center.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Police said the investigation is still active and anyone with information to call the department’s TipLine at 410-222-4700.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Crime

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement