21-year-old suspect in killing of Glen Burnie man turns himself in, Anne Arundel police say

The 21-year-old suspect wanted since last month in the shooting death of Fillmore Burriss, a 27-year-old Glen Burnie man, has turned himself in, Anne Arundel police said.
Khiry Dewann Queen, of Glen Burnie, turned himself in without incident just after 2:30 a.m. Friday to the Anne Arundel County Police Northern District. He has been charged with second-degree murder and other charges related to Burriss’ killing, police said.
The full list of charges was not available in online court records as of Friday morning.
Police have been searching for Queen since Sept. 21, after witnesses told police Burriss was shot at an outdoor family gathering on Kent Road that ended in an argument. Witnesses told police the argument was between Burriss and three other men about being videoed. Burriss was shot in the upper torso, police said.
Police said they identified Queen as the man who fired the shot and obtained a warrant for his arrest.
Burriss was raised in Glen Burnie, one of four boys and part of a large extended family that grew up together. He leaves behind a fiancee and a young daughter.
Despite Queen's arrest, the investigation by the county's homicide detectives is ongoing, police said.