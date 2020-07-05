Police: Woman fatally stabbed ex-boyfriend and a man died in shooting in separate incidents in Anne Arundel County Sunday

Anne Arundel police are investigating two separate homicides less than 15-minutes apart Sunday, one that left a 19-year-old man dead and the other that ended with a Severn woman charged with stabbing her boyfriend to death after he wouldn’t leave her home.
Officers first responded to the 1600 block of Cananaro Drive in Annapolis at around 12:40 a.m. for a report of a shooting.
The department wrote that there was a large gathering of people at the location “from an apparent party taking place” and that Justin Keith Beasley Jr., 19, of North Carolina, was shot in the upper body.
Beasley was taken to the hospital, where he later died, the department wrote.
A second 19-year-old man was also shot in the upper body, and he was taken to the hospital to be treated, police said. They provided no details on his condition.
The department did not release any information about a suspect and urged anyone from the gathering to come forward with information and call 410-222-4731 or leave tips anonymously at 410-222-4700.
At 12:52 a.m., Anne Arundel police officers were then dispatched to the 1700 block of Meade Village Circle Road in Severn for a report of a fight in progress, the department wrote.
Upon arriving, officers found 42-year-old Larry Bennett Dorsey “suffering trauma to the upper body.” He was taken to the hospital where he later died of his wounds, police said.
The department wrote that Dorsey had been drunkenly returning to the house of his ex-girlfriend several times that night, despite the woman telling him to leave.
Police said that the woman, Shantel Dakeisha Brooks, 33, of Severn, then armed herself with a knife and confronted Dorsey, stabbing him in the chest and in his left arm.
After the Chief Medical Examiner’s Officer rule Dorsey’s death a homicide due to multiple stab wounds, Brooks was charged with second-degree murder and possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure, the department wrote.
As of Sunday evening, the charges do not appear in Maryland’s online court records. It is unclear if Brooks has retained an attorney.