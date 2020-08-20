Baltimore man charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter after man dies from fight at Brooklyn Park bar, Anne Arundel police say

A 38-year-old Baltimore man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and other charges Wednesday after a bar fight gone wrong in Brooklyn Park in February left one man with injuries that led to his death, Anne Arundel County police said.
On Feb. 21, at around 9:42 p.m., the Anne Arundel County Police and Fire Department responded to Milt’s Rendezvous located in the 600 block of Church Street in Brooklyn Park.
The county police got reports of a physical altercation. Upon arrival, officers and emergency medical personnel located Edward Young, a 45-year-old man from Baltimore suffering from a head injury. Young was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
On March 1, Young succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an examination and on June 17, ruled Young’s death a homicide.
During the investigation, detectives from Northern District Detective Unit and homicide detectives conducted numerous witness interviews, recovered evidence, and reviewed surveillance footage, according to police.
Upon review of the evidence, detectives discovered Young was inside the establishment and became involved in a physical altercation with Jerome Thomas. The altercation continued outside the establishment.
While in the parking lot, Young attempted to assault Thomas, police said. At that time, Thomas’ family member came to his defense and punched Young, causing him to fall to the ground, police said. While Young was on the ground, video surveillance showed Thomas approach Young and assault him causing serious injuries to his upper body.
An arrest warrant was issued for Thomas. On Aug. 19., the county Police Fugitive Apprehension Team, assisted by the Baltimore Police Department, arrested Thomas at his residence in the 4900 block of Pennington Avenue in Baltimore. He was taken into custody without incident, according to police.
Thomas was criminally charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, first and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. Thomas is currently being held on no bond at an Anne Arundel County Detention facility.