Police investigate suspicious death of Brooklyn Park man

A 35-year-old man died Saturday after Anne Arundel police found him suffering from suspicious injuries in Brooklyn Park.
At around 8:10 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 300 block of Church Street, where they found resident Bayron Randolfo Calderon Moran suffering from injuries. Police did not describe the nature of his injuries but said they were not accidental.
Moran was taken to an area trauma center, where efforts to save him failed. His remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause and manner of death, police said.
Detectives from the Homicide Unit and the Northern District Station spoke with several witnesses, and police said confiscated unspecified evidence.
Police asked that anyone with information on Moran’s death call homicide detectives at 410-222-4731. Callers can remain anonymous by using the tip line 410-222-4700, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or submit it at metrocrimestoppers.org.