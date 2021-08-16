Anne Arundel County police: Woman killed by car in Millersville McDonald’s parking lot

A woman who was lying face down in a Millersville McDonald’s parking lot was fatally struck by a car Sunday night, Anne Arundel County police said.
The 49-year-old woman has not been identified as of Monday because next of kin have not been located, police said. She does not have a fixed address.
Police said the woman was observed collapsing around 9:40 p.m. in the entrance to a McDonald’s parking lot located at 680 Old Mill Road in Millersville. Soon after, a person driving a 2010 Lexus sedan turned right to exit the parking lot after leaving a drive-thru and struck the woman who was lying face down. The woman was dragged a short distance before the car stopped.
She died at the scene. The woman was transported for an autopsy at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.
Police are investigating the incident.