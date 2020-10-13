Anne Arundel fire investigators seek identity in arson of county-owned farmhouse. With structure a ‘total loss,’ officials wonder what could have been.

The 6,000-square-foot farmhouse set ablaze Friday was one of the last — and largest — relics of the expansive waterfront estate, which dates to the mid-1900s and preceded what is now the latest addition to Quiet Waters Park. The county acquired in 2019 the 19-acre parcel, dubbed Quiet Waters Retreat, for about $8 million with the help of The Chesapeake Conservancy and the Navy.