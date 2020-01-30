Anne Arundel County police charged a Laurel man Wednesday with drug and handgun related offenses after police said they discovered 1,119 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, $780, two handguns and ammo.
Police received a complaint for drug activity at Landon Cornelius Johnson’s residence in the 8200 block of Brushy Ridge Road in Laurel, police said. Police were able to get a search warrant, which was executed by Special Operations Section Wednesday.
Johnson, 29, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, marijuana possession over 10 grams, assault weapon/magazine use, illegal possession of a firearm, firearm use in a felony-violent crime and illegal possession of ammunition.
Johnson does not have an attorney listed in online court records.