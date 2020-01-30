Arrested: Landon Cornelius Johnson - DOB: 02/24/90, 8200 block of Brushy Ridge Road, Laurel, Maryland. Charges: CDS Poss W/Int To Dist, CDS: Poss Marijuana 10 Gm+, Assault Weapon/Mag. Use, Reg Firearm:Illegal Possession, Firearm Use/Fel-Viol Crime, Firearm/Drug Traf, Crime Illegal Poss Ammo. In September 2019, Western District narcotics detectives received a citizen complaint for drug activity at a residence in the 8200 block of Brushy Ridge Road in Laurel. The investigation resulted in a search warrant which was executed by Special Operations Section on January 29, 2020. Recovered from the residence was the following: 1,119 Grams (2.4 lbs.) of Marijuana (est value $22,380.00), One digital scale, One box of 9mm ammo, One loaded Glock 27 .40 caliber semi-auto handgun, One loaded Taurus, 9mm semi-auto handgun, US Currency seized $780.00 (Anne Arundel County Police Department)