Anne Arundel saw fewer homicides in 2022, but less than half of them have been solved

For more than a day after her 17-year-old son didn’t come home on June 1, 2022, Shanel Roberson waited anxiously for the news she dreaded, but knew was coming.

Anne Arundel County Police and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner weren’t able to confirm if Roberson’s son, Anthony Tyrell “Ant” Johnson, was the male shot on Warwickshire Drive in Glen Burnie early that morning. Despite his mother always telling him to do so, he didn’t carry his identification with him when he went to hang out with his friends the night before.

Advertisement

Officers found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds at about 4 a.m. He was declared dead at the scene, police said in a news release. At the time, they were unsure of the victim’s identity, or whether he was a juvenile or an adult.

Johnson wasn’t responding to his mother’s incessant text messages the morning of the shooting, and she had heard reports of fatal gunfire in the area of Glen Burnie townhomes.

Advertisement

When a friend of Anthony’s told her that day to call the hospital, she knew her son was the one who had been shot. Police confirmed the body was her son’s the next evening.

“It was the worst news ever,” Roberson said.

Anthony Tyrell “Ant” Johnson was killed in Glen Burnie on June 1, 2022. He was 17. (courtesy Shanel Roberson)

Johnson, one of Roberson’s two children, was a caring and respectful kid who loved basketball, football and soccer, his mother said. Born in New Jersey, he moved with family to Maryland when he was young and was raised alongside a younger sister. He spent a lot of time with his friends, either skateboarding or seeing movies at Arundel Mills Mall.

He was the seventh homicide victim in Anne Arundel County in 2022.

“Every day I think about him,” Roberson said. “I just wish he stayed home that day.”

Anne Arundel County and Annapolis police investigated fewer homicides in 2022 than in the prior two years, but a majority of last year’s cases have yet to lead to arrests, leaving families wondering what happened to their loved ones and who is responsible.

Anne Arundel County Police reported 15 homicides in 2022, down from 17 cases in 2021 and the 21 killings that occurred in 2020. The Annapolis Police Department investigated one homicide case in 2022, down from five in 2021 and six in 2020. The county police department also assisted with two police shootings in 2021 and 2022. All but one of the homicides in 2022 involved firearms; the other was a fatal stabbing in November.

But the clearance rate for homicides drastically dropped in 2022 — just seven of this year’s 16 homicides have had a suspect being identified or charged.

Advertisement

By comparison, at the end of 2021, county police had identified a suspect in 12 of the 17 homicides, with two additional cases being cleared in 2022, leaving just three cases still open. Six of the 21 homicide cases in 2020 still remain open. Annapolis police had made an arrest in four of the five homicides it handled in 2021, reaching a 100% clearance rate for homicides when the fifth was closed by a 2022 arrest.

A spokesperson for the Anne Arundel Police said there was “no specific reason” the homicide clearance rate lagged behind in 2022.

Despite no charges being issued in connection with her 17-year-old son’s death, Roberson said this week that Anne Arundel detectives investigating the shooting have been “very good” at communicating with her about the progress of the investigation. She blamed the lack of an arrest on a culture of “no snitching,” and said she is hopeful the case will go to court soon.

In addition to homicides, Anne Arundel Police investigated 101 shootings in 2022 — about a third of those involving a person being struck. Annapolis Police investigated 17 shootings.

The day after Anthony Johnson was killed, police found Markail Keaven Johnson, a 22-year-old Glen Burnie resident who is not related to Anthony Johnson, dead in a vehicle.

Jordan Chaney said he was shocked to find out his friend and former colleague, who he knew as “Kails,” had been killed. Chaney read about the homicide on Facebook, but didn’t know the victim was his friend until another colleague messaged him.

Advertisement

Chaney and Markail Johnson had worked together at a DTLR distribution center in Hanover a few years prior, and had spent time together after leaving that job. He said he and Johnson would often play video games together, and Johnson was working on becoming a rapper.

“He was a great person, he had this great smile, he was just always smiling,” Chaney said. “And he was always there when you needed him.”

Police said Markail Johnson was sitting in a vehicle that had crashed into several other parked vehicles on the 600 block of Millwright Court on June 2, 2022. Investigators found that he had died from gunshot wounds, not the crash. No arrests have been made in connection with the homicide.

Shakeo Williams, a 21-year-old woman who aspired to be a nurse, was the first homicide victim in Anne Arundel County in 2022. She was gunned down on Jan. 26 in the 1100 block of Madison Street in Eastport. Her death was the only homicide handled by Annapolis Police last year, and no suspects have been identified or charged.

Anne Arundel County Police arrested two suspects in the February death of Devin Scott Freeman, a 19-year-old from Millersville whose body was found behind the Gonce Funeral Home in Brooklyn Park. The teenage suspects, Devin Twigg and Jaden Crowner, are scheduled for trials on first-degree murder charges in March.

Police said they believe Neka Natalie Jennings, 42, was killed by her husband, 39-year-old Dajuan Jennings in their Pasadena home in March. In another murder-suicide that month, Kintrell Todd McEachern Jr., 24, fatally shot his father, Kintrell Todd McEachern Sr., 40 in the parking lot of the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie before fleeing and eventually shooting himself.

Advertisement

Anne Arundel police said they believe up to 30 people were present at a gathering on March 14 in Pasadena’s Freetown neighborhood that turned violent when resident Aiyana Walker, 21, was shot dead and a 16-year-old boy from Curtis Bay was injured. The investigation of that shooting remains open, and no suspect has been charged.

Police charged a 21-year-old Middle River resident for fatally shooting Britrain Marcelus Gray, 23, in a Gambrills McDonald’s drive-thru early on May 13 last year. Ja’quan Dontremique Green, the suspect, is being held in Prince George’s County on charges stemming from a separate homicide in District Heights.

No suspect has been identified in the August death of Naim Rashid Addison, a 20-year-old Severn resident shot in the area of Pioneer Drive and Arwell Court.

A 69-year-old man awaits a March trial for murder charges stemming from the death of Darius Davon Matthews, a 29-year-old Glen Burnie resident who died after police say Gregory Lydell Siscoe killed him with a shotgun behind a liquor store.

Investigators said they believe Matthew Anthony Ponder, 27, was targeted and killed in a shooting at his Glen Burnie apartment in August, but have not yet identified a suspect. No murder charges have been filed in connection with the death of Steven Gillus, a 39-year-old who police said they believe was abducted in Hanover in September before his body was located in a burning vehicle in Baltimore’s Leakin Park, or the death of 16-year-old Marquette Knight, of Washington, D.C., who was found in a burned-out vehicle in Laurel.

Advertisement

Despite a large group of partygoers present at the scene, police have not identified a suspect in the September shooting death of Alexander Gray, 38, who was killed in a shooting at his recording studio in Odenton.

Two men face charges for the last two homicides of 2022 — Swayne Powers Jr., 32, was charged with murder for fatally stabbing Vincent Eugene Rawlings III, 26, in November; Alex Salinas, 19, faces a manslaughter charge for shooting Luis Santiago, 26, in Edgewater. Police said they believe the shooting was accidental.

Those with information on open homicide cases in Anne Arundel County are asked to contact the police tip line at 410-222-4700 or the homicide unit at 410-222-4731.