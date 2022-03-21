Two shot in Annapolis while riding in a vehicle; police investigating two other weekend shootings

Two people traveling in a vehicle were shot Friday night in Annapolis, according to the Annapolis Police Department, as detectives continued to investigate this incident and two other shootings.

An adult male and an adult female were shot in the area of Forest Drive and Tyler Avenue as they rode together in a vehicle booked through Uber, the ride-hailing service, after 11 p.m. Friday, police said in a news release.

The man and the woman, who were not identified by police, were taken by the Uber driver to a hospital Friday night, police said. They were in stable condition, and were both alert and speaking, APD spokesperson Cpl. David Stokes said.

The Friday shooting occurred outside of the Robinwood public housing community just under a month after an incident in the neighborhood. On Feb. 21, police say two juveniles were shot “indiscriminately” when a suspect emerged from the woods as the children were playing outside that evening. No arrests have been made in that incident, which left a 15-year-old boy paralyzed and an 11-year-old girl injured. Police don’t believe Friday’s gunfire is related to that incident, Stokes said.

Detectives in Annapolis are investigating two other shootings from this weekend. An adult male was shot on the 1100 block of Frederick Douglass Street just a few hours before the couple was shot. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. And just after noon on Saturday, a man reported he was shot while driving on Forest Drive after making contact with a suspect at a gas station on Bay Ridge Avenue.

Those with information about the incidents are asked to contact Annapolis detectives at 410-260-3439. They can also submit an anonymous tip to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.