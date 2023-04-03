16-year-old charged with attempted murder in Annapolis triple shooting

A 16-year-old was arrested Sunday after a shooting over the weekend in Annapolis that injured three young men, Annapolis Police announced.

On Saturday, shortly after 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a parking lot on Melrob Court for reports of a shooting. As police investigated the area, three young people — a 20-year-old man and two 17-year-old boys — checked themselves into Anne Arundel Medical Center, according to a news release.

Two of them were transferred to a trauma center in College Park, according to police spokesperson Bernie Bennett, and all three are now in stable condition.

On Sunday, the teenager was arrested and charged as an adult with attempted first-degree murder and other related charges.

“The Annapolis Police Department is committed to holding people responsible when they commit violent crimes,” said Annapolis Police Chief Edward C. Jackson in a statement.

Jackson added his department is “committed to getting illegal guns off the street,” calling the teenager’s arrest “an example of the persistence and dedication of the officers and detectives as they work hard to address gun violence in our communities.”

According to the Annapolis Homicide & Gun Violence Dashboard, a publicly-accessible database, city police have confirmed eight gunshot events in 2023, two of which were homicides.

Bennett wrote in Monday’s release that police are withholding the suspect’s name in Saturday’s triple shooting because “the case may be remanded back to Juvenile Court in the future.”

The Maryland General Assembly considered a bill this year that sought to eliminate the practice of automatically charging minors as adults.

The Youth Equity and Safety Act, or YES Act, would still allow prosecutors to try juveniles as adults, but only after requesting a waiver hearing for a judge to decide which jurisdiction is more appropriate.

The cross-filed bill, untouched after one reading in House and Senate committees, is unlikely to pass this year.

In Glen Burnie, hours after the triple shooting in Annapolis, an 18-year-old man was shot in the chest in Pleasantville Park, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. He was transported to the Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for non-life-threatening injuries.

County police are asking anyone with information to call Northern District detectives at 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.