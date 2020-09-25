Two men stabbed in Annapolis, just a block from incident two days earlier

Two men were stabbed early Friday morning and one of them was robbed just a block from the scene of another stabbing two days earlier.
Annapolis police said officers were called to Cypress Road at 12:25 a.m. for a reported stabbing. They found an injured man and took him to Anne Arundel Medical Center. While at the scene, police learned of a second victim a few blocks away at Thom Court.
The second victim, who was not identified as a man or woman, was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.
One of the victims was robbed.
Detectives are investigating this incident and asked anyone with information to contact them at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip.
The incident follows the discovery of a stabbing victim at 5 p.m. Wednesday on nearby Bens Drive. That victim was also taken to the trauma center.
Police did not say the incidents were related.