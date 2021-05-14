Bullet passes through door and into wall of Annapolis home, no reported injuries, police say

A bullet tore through the front door and lodged into a foyer wall of a Riverboat Court home in Annapolis, Anne Arundel County police said.
Police responded around 11:30 p.m. to the 1100 block of Riverboat Court and recovered the bullet. Witnesses in the neighborhood reported hearing a shot fired and seeing a light-colored sedan leave the area soon after the shot.
No injuries were reported and no other damage was located as a result of the shooting.
Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6145 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.