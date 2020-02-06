Annapolis police have arrested a teenager after he allegedly fired shots at a man and a toddler standing outside Sunday afternoon in the Newtowne 20 apartment complex.
Police said Reco Johnson, 15, of Annapolis was charged as an adult with attempted murder and 11 other offenses Wednesday. He was ordered held without bail at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center.
Officers went to the 800 block of Brooke Court inside the apartment complex property about 3:55 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports of gunshots being fired. No one was injured.
A man told police that he and a 1-year-old child were standing outside of a home on Brooke Court when a teenage boy shot at him.
Police identified the suspected shooter as Johnson and obtained an arrest warrant Wednesday, according to court records.
Johnson was arrested and taken before a District Court commissioner in Glen Burnie, who ordered him held without bail. In addition to the first- and second-degree attempted murder charges, the teenager also faces offenses including assault, reckless endangerment and weapons charges.
Johnson is represented by a public defender. Neither Johnson nor his attorney could be reached for comment.
A significant portion of adult charges against juveniles is waived back to juvenile court, where records of proceedings are closed to the public.
The Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis, which owns Newtowne 20, currently is relocating the 42 families after a gas leak was discovered last week.
The families are the last remaining at the property as the authority relocates them before the 78-unit complex is demolished and rebuilt. Some families have already moved out of Newtowne as part of HACA’s voluntary resident transfer program.
Other residents had elected to remain at Newtowne until June but the gas leak has expedited that timeline. The remaining families are expected to move out by early March.