Annapolis police responded to two non-life threatening shootings in the city Friday

Annapolis police responded to two separate shootings Friday that left people with non-life threatening injuries.
Around 8:19 a.m. Friday, officers responded to Anne Arundel Medical Center and discovered a man had arrived there after being shot earlier in the morning in Annapolis, police said.
At 3:55 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Madison Street and found a subject with non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to AAMC.
Police said they weren’t releasing additional info in either case.