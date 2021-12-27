xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Annapolis police: Man injured in shooting on Christmas Eve near intersection of West and Calvert streets

Lilly Price
By
Capital Gazette
Dec 27, 2021 10:19 AM

A man was transported to the hospital on Christmas Eve with injuries that were not life-threatening after Annapolis police found him suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers arrived around 9:50 p.m. Friday to the intersection of West and Calvert streets for a reported assault and located a man who had been shot, police said.

Advertisement

No further details were available.

Annapolis police said detectives are investigating the incident and urge anyone with information to contact detectives at 410-260-3439 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If a tip leads to an arrest or indictment, you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000, police said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Crime

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement