Annapolis police: Man injured in shooting on Christmas Eve near intersection of West and Calvert streets

A man was transported to the hospital on Christmas Eve with injuries that were not life-threatening after Annapolis police found him suffering from a gunshot wound.
Officers arrived around 9:50 p.m. Friday to the intersection of West and Calvert streets for a reported assault and located a man who had been shot, police said.
No further details were available.
Annapolis police said detectives are investigating the incident and urge anyone with information to contact detectives at 410-260-3439 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If a tip leads to an arrest or indictment, you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000, police said.