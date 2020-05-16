23-year-old man in Eastport shooting has died, Annapolis police say

The 23-year-old man who was shot in the head in Eastport this past Wednesday has died, Annapolis police said.
Collin Michael Flannigan was in critical condition after the shooting but “succumbed to his injuries” on Friday the Annapolis police report stated.
The young man was struck by a high-caliber round in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon in the Harbour House community, Police Chief Ed Jackson said in an interview with The Capital. Flannigan was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.
The police chief said there is evidence that more than one gun was involved in the shooting.
Detectives are investigating the incident. Anybody with information about the shooting or gunshots are encouraged to call 410-260-3439. For those who wish to stay anonymous, can call 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Previously, Jackson said his investigators believe those involved to be young men but had not established an age range or suspect profile.
Flannigan’s death adds to a violent period for Annapolis.