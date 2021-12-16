Gunshot victim, 2 other people injured in car crash on Route 665 after shooting in Annapolis

Three people were sent to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening Wednesday night after a shooting led to a car crash that caused Route 665 to close in both directions for two hours, Annapolis police said.
Officers heard shots being fired around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Newtowne Drive and located six cars and two apartments that were damaged by gunfire. Police did not locate a victim.
Minutes later, officers received a report at 8:44 p.m. of a two-car crash on Route 665 near Godspeed Way. A man with a gunshot injury to his leg was riding in the passenger seat of one the cars and suffered an injury to his arm during the collision, police said. The driver, a 17-year-old boy, was also injured in the crash.
Demontay Coney, 20, of Baltimore, indicated he was shot in the 700 block of Newtowne Drive, police said. Coney and the teen were transported to a local hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, police say.
The drive of the second car involved in the collision was also transported to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.
Detectives are investigating this incident and Annapolis police urge anyone with information to contact detectives at 410-260-3439 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-877-7LOCKUP to submit an anonymous tip. If a tip leads to an arrest or indictment callers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.