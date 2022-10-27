Annapolis Police charge teen in connection with Sunday Robinwood shooting

A 17-year-old faces attempted murder charges stemming from a Sunday shooting in the Robinwood community that sent a man to the hospital, according to Annapolis Police.

Police said in a news release they gathered evidence to identify the teen as the shooter after arresting him Wednesday on separate handgun charges alleging he was driving on Chinquapin Round Road two days earlier and showed a gun to the occupants of another vehicle.

The teen is charged as an adult, according to police. Court records were not available under the teen’s name Thursday. The Capital does not name juveniles who are accused of crimes.

On Sunday, police responded to Anne Arundel Medical Center and found that an adult male had been shot in the lower torso on the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue, and had been transported to the hospital by his girlfriend. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

By the time the 17-year-old was arrested, detectives had identified him as a suspect in the Robinwood shooting, and were able to gather enough evidence after his arrest to bring charges, police said.

The teen faces charges of attempted first- and second-degree murder for the shooting, as well as handgun offenses and driving without a license for the Monday encounter, according to the release. He is being held without bail in the Jennifer Road Detention Center.

Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson said in a statement that he was proud of detectives who were able to quickly bring charges in the case.

“Violent crimes like this affect the whole community and are devastating to the victims and their families,” he said in the release. “We commend our partners in the community who help us hold these reckless people accountable.”

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said the arrest was an example of “a new level of community trust and cooperation” due to a “renewed and effective approach to community policing.” He touted the police department’s recent “record-setting” amounts of weapons seizures as well as a low homicide rate so far this year.

There has been one homicide in Annapolis in 2022. Police are still investigating the January shooting death of 21-year-old Shakeo Williams, who was gunned down on Madison Street in Eastport. In 2021, the city recorded five homicides.