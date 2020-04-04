Annapolis man arrested in fatal shooting of 49-year-old at Bay Ridge Gardens apartment complex

Annapolis police arrested and charged a man in the shooting and killing of a 49-year-old at the Bay Ridge Gardens apartment complex.
Michael Gibson, 21, of Annapolis, was arrested Friday on Old Mill Bottom Road in relation to the killing of Leslie “Les” Saunders. Saunders was shot repeatedly on Bens Drive and pronounced dead at the scene on March 15.
Gibson was charged with first and second-degree murder and seven other criminal charges related to the crime. He is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.
The shooting was the third homicide in the same apartment complex in two years.
Saunders’ family pleaded for an end to the violence at a gathering at the complex with Annapolis Leaders on March 16. They called for justice for Saunders and two others gunned down in the complex — Tierra Taylor, 30, and Kory Johnson, 27.
Detectives are still investigating and urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-260-3439. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Tips leading to an arrest or indictment may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.