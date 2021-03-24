Annapolis police charge 18-year-old with attempted murder

Annapolis police charged an 18-year-old man with attempted murder Tuesday after a shooting and a possible robbery on Newtowne Drive.
Kamal Davis was arrested after one man was injured in what court records indicate police suspect was a robbery shortly before 7 p.m. on the first block of Newtowne Drive.
Officers were called to the area after getting reports of shots being fired, police said. They found evidence of a shooting.
Before police arrived a man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of an injury that police said was not life-threatening. They did not describe the nature of his injury in a statement released Wednesday morning.
Police said they identified Davis, an Annapolis resident, as a suspect then located and arrested him. He was charged with attempted murder, robbery, assault and other charges.
Davis was awaiting a bail review Wednesday morning, court records show.
Police asked for anyone with information on the incident to detectives at 410-260-3439 or remain anonymous by calling Metro Crime Stoppers at -866-7LOCKUP.