Annapolis officers investigate shooting Monday night on Madison Street

Annapolis police responded to a crime scene Monday night after hearing gun shots but couldn’t find a victim or suspect.
Annapolis officers were in the area of Frederick Douglas Street in the city when they heard the gunshots and responded to Madison Street.
The officers heard the shots around 10:47 p.m. and found a crime scene in the 1100 block of Madison Street but no victims or suspects were there. Detectives assumed the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to report it by calling 410-268-4141.