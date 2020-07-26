xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Three people shot early Sunday in Annapolis, police

Capital Gazette
Jul 26, 2020

Three people were shot early Sunday morning in Annapolis and treated at area hospitals, Annapolis police said.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Forest Drive at 12:52 a.m. after they received multiple calls for a shooting, police said. When police got there, they saw one male suffering from a gunshot wound, who was air lifted to an area hospital. Two others were also shot and transported themselves to a hospital.

Annapolis police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 410-260-3439.

