‘I don’t trust this neighborhood’: Annapolis’ Robinwood community grapples with shooting of two children

Residents of an Annapolis public housing community are grappling with another incident of gun violence after two children were shot “indiscriminately” Monday night by an unidentified subject, police said.
Annapolis police continue to investigate the shooting of two children, a 14-year-old boy and 11-year-old girl, who were playing outside around 7 p.m. on the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue in the Robinwood public housing community. A suspect emerged from a wooded area and began firing several shots into the community, striking the children about 100 yards away, police said.
A news conference is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. Tuesday where Police Chief Ed Jackson will provide an update on the investigation. Jackson said Monday he did not believe the children were the intended targets. Their names were not released.
The boy was sent to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and remained hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday. The female victim, who was taken to Johns Hopkins’ Children’s Center, has been released from the hospital, according to police.
There is no suspect information or motive yet, Jackson said, and described the investigation as “very active and fluid.”
The shooting is “indicative of the handgun problem we have,” Jackson said in an interview Monday night. “What happened this evening is very tragic. It’s frustrating for me and for my entire department because we don’t like to see these things happen. We have a real serious handgun problem in America that really needs to be addressed.”
Around 9 a.m., parents waited along Tyler Avenue with their children waiting for the school bus to pick them up.
Several residents approached by The Capital Tuesday morning declined to talk about the shooting. Those who did refused to disclose their names, but described feeling unsafe in the neighborhood.
As she put her children on the bus, one resident, said she wasn’t home at the time of the shooting but said it was an example of why she doesn’t let her three children leave the front porch when she isn’t with them.
“I don’t trust this neighborhood,” she said.
Another resident said her eighth grader at Annapolis Middle knew one of the victims and was devastated when he was told about the incident. She declined to be identified for fear of retribution.
“He started crying and was like, “‘Why is this happening to my friend?’” she said of her son. “They play together, they ride dirt bikes together. My son was devastated. He didn’t even want to go to school Tuesday.”
Additional officers have been called in to patrol other parts of the city to help prevent “retaliatory violence,” Jackson said.
Three hours after the shooting, police were called at 10:05 p.m. to the 1900 block of Copeland Street in the Bywater Homes community for reports of shots fired, said Patti Norris, Annapolis police spokesperson.
No injuries were reported, and detectives have “no information at this time” as to whether the two incidents are related, Norris said.
Jackson confirmed that the Anne Arundel Police Department is assisting in the Robinwood shooting investigation.
Additional mental health services are being provided to students at Anne Arundel County Public Schools located near Robinwood, said Bob Mosier, a spokesperson for the school system.
At a Tuesday morning news briefing, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said the shooting “upsets me and upsets a lot of people.”
“When kids can’t go outside and play and be safe our whole society has really got to wake up and do something about it,” Pittman said.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 410-260-3439.
This story will be updated.
