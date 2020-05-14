Man robbed of about $5 after being struck with broomstick in Annapolis, police say

A man was robbed of less than $5 after he was struck in the head with a broomstick Wednesday in Annapolis, police said.
The victim told police the incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Church Circle in Main Street when an unknown assailant approached the victim “asking for a dollar for the bus,” said Patti Norris, Annapolis police spokeswoman.
The man then struck the victim and took the money his money, which amounted to $4.75, Norris said.
The victim suffered a small cut on the head and declined medical treatment, she said.