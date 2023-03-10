Annapolis releases body camera footage of Renardo Green’s encounter with paramedics, police 3 days before he died

More than 15 months after his death, the city of Annapolis released publicly body camera footage of first responders’ encounter with Renardo Green when the Eastport resident was strapped to a stretcher on his stomach in June 2021.

Green, 51, died in the hospital three days later.

In a statement accompanying the footage Thursday night, Mayor Gavin Buckley said his administration held off releasing the videos at the request of Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office while Green’s death was investigated.

“It is our goal that accountability be a priority in our public safety team’s interactions with residents,” Buckley said in the statement. “Now that the investigation is complete, we want to be as transparent as possible and we are releasing the footage to both Mr. Green’s family and the public.”

Following the state’s attorney’s investigation, Bridget Elizabeth Weiss, 50, a paramedic with the Annapolis Fire Department, was charged with misconduct for making “several material misstatements” reporting Green’s death. It is the only criminal charge being pursued by prosecutors related to the June 2021 encounter.

Weiss was one of five fire personnel and four police officers to respond to Green’s Eastport apartment on June 1, 2021. At the time, Green was under the influence of the psychedelic drug PCP and being destructive, according to a 911 call from Green’s wife.

According to a Feb. 14 letter from State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess to city leaders, Weiss made misstatements about why Green was restrained in a prone, facedown position, a practice condemned by the Justice Department since 1995. Announcing her intent not to prosecute any of the other responding officers or paramedics, Leitess wrote that she believed Green’s death “was the result either of an error in judgment or a lack of perception [by first responders] of the danger he faced.”

“I know our emergency response personnel are dedicated professionals who work to deliver quality care to residents,” Buckley’s statement continued. “I believe the video footage demonstrates this and provides the full context of the emergency response. I also want to acknowledge the pain experienced by Mr. Green’s family and friends in the wake of these tragic circumstances and offer them my sincere condolences.”

The state’s attorney’s office began its investigation after a September 2021 autopsy ruled Green’s death a homicide — meaning he died as a result of someone else’s actions, or “at the hands of another,” though not necessarily with criminal intent. In the Sept. 20, 2021 autopsy report, Dr. Victor W. Weedn, the state’s former chief medical examiner, wrote the cause of death was “prone restraint cardiac arrest” and listed drug use as a contributing factor.

Green’s family, who filed a $75 million wrongful death complaint against Annapolis in December, wrote in their federal lawsuit that they haven’t viewed the footage, although reporters from The Capital were granted a viewing in June 2021 before the autopsy was complete. At the time, Buckley described the responders’ conduct as “pretty textbook to me on how you handle someone humanely and sensitively.”

City attorneys filed a motion in January to dismiss the family’s lawsuit, arguing their allegations were “too vague and generalized” to “draw a plausible connection” to specific law enforcement and emergency response personnel. The Greens’ lawyers, in response, called the argument a “problem of their own making.”

Annapolis attorneys have until Wednesday to file a reply.

