Annapolis police warn of fraudulent calls asking for money and claiming to be police department

Annapolis police warned of fraudulent calls after reports of phone calls from the police department asking for money.
Several people complained this week to the police department about receiving phone calls from the department’s mainline, 410-268-9000, during which the person calling tried to “scam them out of money,” said Cpl. Dave Stokes, police spokesman.
“As a reminder to the citizens that we serve, Annapolis Police Department will never telephone citizens and demand money,” Stokes said.
Stokes said most of those who complained did not live in the city, but urged anybody who receives similar phone calls to report them to the police department.