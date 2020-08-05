Annapolis police identify suspect in June shooting on Cedar Park Road, provide updates on July shooting that sent three to the hospital

At a news conference Wednesday, Annapolis police released the identity of a suspect in a shooting directed at a car full of people in June. They also provided updates on other violent incidents in the city over the last two months.
Damar Simms, 24, of Annapolis, was identified by police for his alleged involvement of shooting from a moving car to another vehicle on Cedar Park Road on June 24. The targeted vehicle had several occupants but no one was injured, police said.
Simms has been charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, one count of reckless endangerment and a host of firearm offenses, court records show. He is the brother of Camarin Wallace, 14, who was gunned down in late July in another part of the city. He is the youngest-homicide victim in city history.
Police also provided an update on a late July shooting at a Forest Drive gas station that sent three people to the hospital. Deontae Jayron Simms, 18, has been arrested in connection to that incident, police said. He was identified Tuesday evening. Another man was involved as well, police said, but his identity was not released at the news conference. Police said the two were involved in a shooting at people visiting a gas station off Forest Drive. Three were sent to the hospital as a result.
Police do not know if Damar and Deontae are related but are aware that they know of each other, said Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson.
They both are being held at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center without bail.
The community aided the police in arresting these suspects, Jackson said. Police asked the public to come forward with information in all three cases, making an impassioned plea for tips after Wallace’s killing.
Acting Mayor Rhonda Pindell-Charles spoke at the press conference and welcomed the partnership between the community and police.
“The families will never be whole again, but at least there will be some closure to all of this,” Pindell-Charles said.
It has been a violent year in Annapolis as the city surpassed its homicide count in 2019 following Wallace’s killing. On July 27 — a day after the Forest Drive shooting — officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to the 1800 block of Bowman Court after somebody called 911 about a shooting, police said. Wallace was found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.
“Our police are investigating this crime 24 hours a day, our detectives are working as we speak,” said Jackson. “We are going to keep working until we find the person responsible.”
A day after Wallace’s death and hours after elected officials and police held a press conference asking for help, another shooting took place in the same community as Wallace’s. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg. Police have not released information about a suspect and are investigating the incident as possibly connected to Wallace’s slaying.
Violent crime has been up in some cities, like New York City, and Jackson said Annapolis isn’t immune to that trend. He had a message for those committing violent crimes.
“We will come after you with the full force of the law,” Jackson said.
Latest Crime
Each of these incidents are still under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 410-260-3439, or if they wish to remain anonymous, leave a tip with Metro Crime Stoppers by dialing 1-866-7LOCKUP.