Baltimore County judge suspends jail sentence for Annapolis police officer who stole items while working security at Walmart

A Baltimore County judge sentenced an Annapolis police officer to two years in jail with 18 months probation and suspended the entire sentence for stealing items from a Walmart Supercenter in Arbutus.
Gerrard Lamont Williams Jr., 37, of Parkville, pleaded guilty Oct. 26 to a felony theft scheme between $1,500 and $25,000, a charge that carries a maximum penalty of up to five years incarceration and a $10,000 fine. Judge Robert Cahill Jr. ordered Williams to pay $3,643 in restitution to Walmart, the total amount of the five TVs and 60 items he stole between February and March 2021 while moonlighting as a security guard.
Baltimore County police wrote in charging documents in May that Williams was captured on surveillance video loading the items in his police car while wearing a vest that read “police.” Police charged Williams, who had worked evening shifts as a Walmart security guard since 2014, with stealing 55-inch TVs, a speaker, a Roomba vacuum, two AC units, soda, printers, clothes, medicine, diapers, a children’s movie, dog food and various other toiletries. Williams is banned from all Walmart stores as part of his sentence.
Williams resigned from the Annapolis Police Department in November while under an internal investigation, Deputy Chief Stanley Brandford said Friday. The internal investigation is now closed, Brandford added.
Chief Ed Jackson declined to comment on Williams’ resignation. In May, Jackson said it was a “sad day” whenever police officers are charged with violating the law and Williams’ conduct was “extremely rare” among Annapolis police.
Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger said prosecutors sought jail time for Williams, who does not have a prior criminal record. Williams was released on his own recognizance when charged with theft on April 27 and has spent no time in jail.
Williams was a member of a federal High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas task force, Shellenberger said, and placed the stolen Walmart items in his police car marked as a HIDTA vehicle.
“We felt this was particularly bad because he was using a police vehicle to hide stolen merchandise from his secondary employment,” Shellenberger said. “So we paid pretty close attention to the case.”
Latest Crime
Brandon Mead, Williams’ defense attorney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.