Man arrested, charged with murder in connection to shooting on Newtowne Drive, Annapolis police say

Anne Arundel County police arrested and a man Tuesday and he was charged with murder in connection to the April 3 fatal shooting of 25-year-old Marc Terrell Hill, Jr. in Annapolis, police said.
On April 3, Annapolis police responded to the 700 block of Newtowne Drive around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found Hill, of Glen Burnie, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Annapolis police. He was airlifted to University of Maryland Shock Trauma in Baltimore where he died from his injuries.
On Tuesday, Anne Arundel police arrested Israel Thompson, who Annapolis police described as a suspect, in connection with the shooting and he was charged with first and second-degree murder and seven other criminal charges, Annapolis police said.
Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson said, “this arrest shows the tremendous cooperation between Annapolis and Anne Arundel County Police.”
Mayor Gavin Buckley added, “it was important to see this arrest because it helps an Annapolis neighborhood that should not have to contend with violence.”
This article will be updated.