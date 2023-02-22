Annapolis man sentenced to 5 years probation after shooting 15-year-old boy last April

An Annapolis man was sentenced to five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to shooting at two teenagers, and striking a then 15-year-old boy, in April 2022.

On Feb. 14, Jayvon Kalik Anderson, 21, was sentenced in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court and released from the Jennifer Road Detention Center, nearly 10 months after he was arrested. In January, Anderson pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and firearm possession. He was 20 at the time of the shooting.

According to Annapolis Police, on April 12, Anderson chased and shot at two young people in the Eastport Terrace community, near Frederick Douglass and Medgar Evers streets. An 18-year-old was unharmed, and a 15-year-old was struck and required multiple surgeries.

Police recognized Anderson while reviewing surveillance photos, according to charging documents, and an informant, who told officials they were at Eastport Terrace during the shooting, said they knew him by “Happy,” a nickname known to police.

Anderson was arrested just over two weeks after the shooting.

Before pleading last month, Anderson was facing 15 charges for the attack, including two counts each of attempted first- and second-degree murder, as well as first- and second-degree assault.

In 2018, when he was 17 years old, Anderson was charged with automobile theft and a firearm offense. His case was dismissed, however, after the court waived its jurisdiction over Anderson, a juvenile.