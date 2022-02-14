Multiple calls were made to Annapolis police prior to shooting of two Annapolis kids

Multiple calls were made to Annapolis police on Saturday prior to the shooting of two kids for complaints of harassment of a neighbor, police said on Monday.
At around 6:07 p.m., officers responded to 140 Obery Court for a disorderly complaint from 41-year-old John Estep. He said a group of juveniles was banging on his door but left before officers arrived. Estep was given an incident number for the call, Annapolis Police captain Amy Miguez said Monday.
Around 7:12 p.m., officers received an anonymous call that a group of juveniles was kicking her neighbor’s door and harassing the neighbor as well, Miguez said.
Then at 7:19 p.m., officers were called to the area for a possible home invasion, according to Annapolis police. After the initial calls, police said there were multiple calls for two children shot.
When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl suffering from gunshot wounds nearby, in the unit block of Monument Street. The boy was shot in his lower extremity was released from the hospital and the girl suffered a gunshot wound to the lower back is still in the hospital but in stable condition, police said on Monday.
Estep said the group of juveniles was yelling verbal threats at him and he feared for his safety, according charging documents. Then an individual kicked his door down and entered the home. At that point, Estep fired shots at the boy’s lower extremities, according to charging documents. He said he also fired shots through his window at a group of subjects, exited his residence and shot warning shots into the ground as he got into his car and left.
Miguez said police did find evidence consistent with breaking and entering on Estep’s door. They also found 22 spent shell casings inside the home and one on the porch and one further outside, but police are not sure if that was connected to this shooting.
The police believe Estep went beyond the protection of his home and that he is responsible for every shot that was fired, Miguez said.
“The number of casings indicate that Estep had to reload his weapon and there’s video surveillance we are still recovering that shows the juveniles immediately fled the area when the shots started,” Miguez said. “When people are fleeing there is no longer an imminent danger. The fact that there was damage to his walls and windows, indicates he was shooting where he couldn’t see, which is reckless endangerment.”
The police are still investigating if charges will be brought against any juveniles in this case.
“It is hard to say victim/suspect on both sides of this case. It seems like a chaotic situation that happened and was really unfortunate,” Miguez said.
Since Jan. 1, there has been one vacant unit in the neighborhood that has been burglarized several times and neighbors have said juveniles were involved, Miguez said. Police are unsure if these reports are connected.
Annapolis Police said Sunday that Estep turned himself into police without incident. He also turned in a weapon, a 9 mm handgun that was registered to him.
Estep is facing seven charges, including two counts of reckless endangerment, first-degree assault and intent to injure with a dangerous weapon. He also faces one charge for a loaded handgun.
Estep was released from jail on his own recognizance, according to online court records. A public defender is listed for him online.
Miguez said the police weren’t expecting Estep to be released on his own recognizance.